New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall.

The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.

“We’ve been working on it for several months now. We had to have it approved by MDOT because they funded it,” Holloway said.

In the plan, there’s proposed solutions which include enhancing signage for available parking, accommodating parking for golf carts, considering meter parking, and adding a parking structure which is already underway.

“There’s going to be a parking structure built on 1515 Government St. I understand the plans are being finalized, and we should be available to share some information. I believe the plan calls for a 200 space or more parking garage,” Holloway said.

Although the plan is finalized, the proposed solutions have to be approved by the city officials.

You can find the full plan here.

