WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Scattered showers and storms today

Scattered showers and storms likely this afternoon
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most of the morning has been dry, but we still expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon. These storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If we get enough cloud cover and rain, temperatures may drop into the low 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances will decrease after the sunset, and it will remain warm and humid tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Thursday. Some of us could see heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

While the rain won’t be quite as widespread on Friday and Saturday, hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. It’ll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next five days.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
Seminary woman identified as victim in fatal Pearl River County crash
Pandemic EBT funds will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or...
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
Sheriff Jimmy Abbett held a news conference Tuesday following the arrest.
Child discovery leads Alabama police to 2 bodies, arrest
Train tracks
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County
Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms likely this afternoon
Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast
WLOX FIRST ALERT WEATHER LOGO
Wednesday’s Forecast
Take advantage of this morning's relatively lower rain chance in South MS. Our daily downpours...
Wesley's Wednesday First Alert Forecast
Tracking a few hit-or-miss downpours this morning. Today will likely be another day when we use...
Wesley's Wednesday Morning First Alert Forecast