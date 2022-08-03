Scattered showers and storms today

Most of the morning has been dry, but we still expect scattered showers and storms this afternoon. These storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. If we get enough cloud cover and rain, temperatures may drop into the low 80s this afternoon.

Rain chances will decrease after the sunset, and it will remain warm and humid tonight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s by Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Thursday. Some of us could see heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

While the rain won’t be quite as widespread on Friday and Saturday, hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. It’ll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next five days.

