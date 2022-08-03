WLOX Careers
Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating

One man is dead, and another is in custody accused of stabbing him. It happened Wednesday just...
One man is dead, and another is in custody accused of stabbing him. It happened Wednesday just after noon in the 15000 block of St. Charles Street in Gulfport. That’s in the Northwood Hills neighborhood.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One man is dead, and another is in custody accused of stabbing him.

It happened Wednesday just after noon in the 15000 block of St. Charles Street in Gulfport. That’s in the Northwood Hills neighborhood.

Police say the two men knew each other, and it wasn’t a “random incident.”

According to the coroner, the victim was stabbed multiple times and died at 1:35 p.m. at Singing River Gulfport.

The victim has not yet been identified, but officials say he was from New Orleans and arrived on the coast a couple of days ago. There was an altercation with a roommate that got physical. The roommate then, reportedly, pulled a knife and stabbed the man.

Gulfport Police are still investigating. We’ll update this story as new details are released.

