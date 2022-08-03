Man pleads guilty to shooting Moss Point K-9, possessing firearm as felon

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Mobile, AL man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Richard J. McGuire, 44, pled guilty Tuesday at the U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Moss Point Police officers responded to an alarm call at Tay’s BBQ/Shell Station located on Highway 63 in Moss Point. They began searching the area and located McGuire behind another business. McGuire ran away when officers approached him.

Moss Point Police K-9 “Buddy” was released to track McGuire. Buddy followed McGuire into a wooded area when officers heard two gunshots. Buddy returned having been shot in the chest. Officers later arrested McGuire who had a sawed-off shotgun and body armor, which he is isn’t allowed to have as a previously convicted felon. Buddy survived and has returned to duty, according to Moss Point Police Chief Brandon Ashley.

McGuire will be sentenced on November 15, 2022. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for possession of a firearm and 7 years for animal crushing. A federal district judge will determine the sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Erica Rose.

