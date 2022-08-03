Harbor Lights to debut new addition to light show this holiday season

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Looking for a reason to get excited about Christmas a few months early? This holiday season, Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival will debut the newest addition to their lightshow: an octopus.

Based on the picture above, the 16x16 feet LED light display received approval on Tuesday from the Gulfport City Council. The price tag for the merry mollusk comes in at just over $28,500.

More than 1.5 million lights, which make up the largest holiday light show in the state, will start going up in Jones Park at the end of September. Harbor Lights Winter Festival kicks off November 25 and goes through the end of the year.

For more information on dates, ticket prices and activities, visit the Gulfport Harbor Lights website.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.