Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Gulfport Admirals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Two years ago Gulfport football was not where it wanted to be, but after a winning season and a playoff appearance last year, the Admirals are ready to keep the momentum rolling into 2022.

“We’re using that momentum to carry us, we have a lot of momentum to carry us,” said head coach John Archie. “We made the playoffs last year, ended with a first round loss but we’re not letting that affect us, We’re playing a to of young guys and we’re actually returning a lot and looking to take that to the field this year.”

The Admirals lost 22 seniors last year and are bringing back 14 this year, including wide receiver Tavaris Henshaw and quarterback Jacob Palazzo, who both have put in some major work coming into their senior years

“My catching, catching on the run and spectacular catches,” said Henshaw The stuff you have to make in the end-zone, back of the end-zone, catching over somebody, I think I got better at that.”

“Personally just getting back into the groove of throwing to my receivers,” said Palazzo. “Had a long break playing baseball but I’m excited about this year and excited about what we’re going to bring to this football season.”

As the two head into their final year as Admirals, they have plenty to look back on and say they hope to leave a lasting impact on and off the field

“I think it’s the bond we all share together, we’re all pushing to the same goal which is to win a state championship,” said Palazzo. “I think we’ve had it for a long time coming, it’s what we’ve wanted since we were freshman. I’m really excited about this year and what our goals are for this year.

“I love these boys. When I leave here I hope I’ve made an impact on them so I try to make it the best I can for them,” said Henshaw. “They look up to me and make me feel like I should be a leader on the team.”

The Admirals will open up the season with George County.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.