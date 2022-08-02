WLOX Careers
WATCH: Louisiana groom huddles with groomsmen before saying ‘I do’

By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - It’s arguably the biggest moment in any man and woman’s life; their wedding day. Specifically, the moment you say “I do.”

For one Louisiana groom, the pressure was mounting and the decision was too much for one man to bear without the consult of his groomsmen.

Shea Mitchell, a Lieutenant with the St. George Fire Department, met Kelsey Dulaney while they were both working at Raising Cane’s several years ago. On May 28, the couple tied the knot at Parc 73 in Prairieville, Louisiana.

After the officiant asked Shea if he took Kelsey to be his wife, he ducked off to the side and huddled up with his groomsmen.

The men deliberated for a few seconds before Shea returned to his bride-to-be’s hands and said “I do.”

“My original reaction was ‘where is he going?’” Kelsey told FOX 8. “But when I realized what was happening, I thought it was hilarious. All of the groomsmen are like family so I wouldn’t have expected anything less. It made my day that much more special.”

The moment was captured by the Mitchells’ wedding videography company, Heartbeat Films, owned by Ryan and Brittany Rushing in Baton Rouge. The couple says they have had several weddings videos go viral, be it funny or emotional moments.

@heartbeatfilms

This was such a fun day .. be on the lookout for the full film coming soon! 💕 11 million+ views on instagram! #louisianaweddingvideographer #neworleansweddingvideographer #weddingtiktok #weddinginspo #weddingprank #funnyweddingmoments

♬ Marry You - Bruno Mars

So far, the Mitchells’ video has reached over 17 million views on Instagram and a combined 9.7 million views on TikTok.

