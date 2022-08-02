Tuesday’s Forecast

A wet weather pattern remains in place today. Plan on more scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across South Mississippi today. This morning the coverage of rain across South Mississippi will be more hit-or-miss. But, this afternoon the coverage of rain across South Mississippi will likely become more widespread which will increase the chance that you’ll need your umbrella or raincoat. Yesterday many areas saw 1-2″ of rain with some isolated spots seeing 2-4″+. So the ground is becoming The same amount of rain will be possible today and tomorrow. So, as the ground becomes more and more saturated this week, that will keep us under the potential for flooding if the rain falls in one spot too quickly and too heavily. Meanwhile, afternoon temperatures will be close to normal for this time of year with highs in the 80s and perhaps lower 90s. Looking ahead, rain chances may possibly decrease around Friday or Saturday as the atmosphere should become less moist by then which should mean fewer showers in South Mississippi on those two days. However, rain chances may increase Sunday into Monday as more moisture works back into the region.

