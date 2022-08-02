Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train east of Lakeshore Road along N Railroad Avenue in Hancock County.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Moran of Bay St. Louis.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.