WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Hancock County

Train tracks
Train tracks(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - On Monday afternoon, officials responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train east of Lakeshore Road along N Railroad Avenue in Hancock County.

Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair has identified the victim as 32-year-old Ryan Moran of Bay St. Louis.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old...
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Pandemic EBT funds will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or...
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

Countdown to kickoff 2022: Long Beach Bearcats
Countdown to kickoff 2022: Long Beach Bearcats
Amtrak plans to run passenger train service from New Orleans to Mobile with stops in Bay St....
Process to bring passenger rail service back to the Coast takes another step forward
Federal leaders stopped by the Port of Gulfport to explore its potential.
Port of Gulfport could soon receive funding for improvements
Students get a first taste of a modified school year and not wearing masks since the pandemic...
Hancock County School District welcomes students and teachers on first day back