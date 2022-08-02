WLOX Careers
New affordable connectivity program helps low income Mississippians stay connected with broadband help

(Source: Pixabay)
By Patrice Clark
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi students and families can now benefit from a new program that will help bridge the digital divide.

The Affordable Connectivity Program is a Federal Communications Commission program.

Those eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program can receive up to $30 off their broadband service per month.

The benefit provides a discount of up to $30 per month toward internet service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

State officials say the program will help ensure that families can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare, and more.

The Mississippi Department of Human Services has partnered with the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi to spread awareness about the program.

