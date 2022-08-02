WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Hancock County School District welcomes students and teachers on first day back

Students get a first taste of a modified school year and not wearing masks since the pandemic began.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Hallways were filled with excitement. Students returned to school at East Hancock Elementary today.

“It’s been really, really exciting because some of my friends are in my class,” said student Natalie Troub. “It’s nice to see them. A lot of the teachers are very nice. They just make you feel welcomed. They’re not just piling on work. They let you get adjusted first.”

“The teachers are polite,” said student Kellan Phillips. “They want to understand you and get the best out of it.”

It wasn’t just the first day for students. Students said it’s also the first year they’ve started the school year without having to wear masks since the start of the pandemic.

“Of course with COVID, people had to wear masks,” added Troub. “Teachers were like you have to wear them. Now it’s still around but you don’t have to wear masks or do much.”

Students also got their first taste of a modified school year. Principal Grant Dickinson said he believes the new method will have a huge impact on learning and help reduce stress.

“I think it has incredible benefits on both sides,” Dickinson said. “The personnel and students. Everybody needs a break every now and then. It doesn’t matter if you’re a sprinter or a marathon runner. Starts and stops are great and it lets your body recharge, relax, rejuvenate and then go after whatever your next goal is.”

Dickinson said this year students will get one week off at the end of every 9 weeks, plus an extended Christmas break.

“I think it’s three weeks for Christmas,” he recalled. “We get a week off for Thanksgiving. We get a week off for Fall Break in October. Most districts are either Friday or Thursday and Friday so for us, we get that whole time. We have a week off in February which is really an extension of Mardi Gras, which is now becoming a week long. We’ve always had the week off for Spring Break. But the timing where each of them are, there is a nice pattern. Every month, there’s something to look forward to.”

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old...
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Pandemic EBT funds will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or...
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

The coast celebrates 30th Anniversary of "dockside gaming."
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
The coast celebrates 30th Anniversary of "dockside gaming."
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
Students get a first taste of a modified school year and not wearing masks since the pandemic...
First day of class for Hancock County School District
The event was a tone-setter as students get ready for classes to begin later this week.
High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District