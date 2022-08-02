Few showers tonight. More rain possible on Wednesday.

We saw more showers and storms today. While a few showers will linger this evening, rain chances will decrease after the sunset. It’s going to stay warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Wednesday and Thursday. Some of us could see heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s.

While the rain won’t be quite as widespread on Friday and Saturday, hit or miss showers and storms will be possible. It’ll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

In the tropics, no development is expected in the next five days.

