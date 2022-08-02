WLOX Careers
Elliott Homes developing new homes with a view at Diamondhead’s The Club

Phase 1 could be completed by December of this year.
By Josh Jackson
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly 50 homes will soon be built around The Club at Diamondhead golf course. The first 13 homes, or phase one, could be completed by December.

“We’re rolling out a new product at Elliott Homes,” said Elliott Homes’ new home advisor Jason Train. “We’re rolling out gorgeous homes with all of the amenities already included. Two sizes, one as small as 1,400 square feet and one as large as 1,900 square feet.”

Train said the new subdivision will be called Diamondhead Lakes, and the golf villas will be a great look for the growing city.

“We’re adjacent to a couple of long fairways and have one spot where there is a beautiful green in the back with a fountain,” Train added.

Construction is now underway. Train said close to a dozen homes have already been sold.

“The prices start around the high 260s and we cap off in the 320s,” he said.

Train said the city has become such a hot commodity for South Mississippians to live.

“Diamondhead has it all,” he said. “It’s well thought out, a master-plan community. You have shopping, schools, 13 tennis courts, golf courses, everything is A-rated here. It’s top-shelf. Anybody would like this. The proximity to I-10 and the beaches, it’s just the best. You can get to New Orleans, Gulfport, Biloxi, or Ocean Springs from here. Marina is across the highway, great shopping. The number one city on the coast, Bay St. Louis. Everybody likes to talk about it. We’re no exception. So hopefully everyone will show up and get a piece of this.”

The best-known amenities in Diamondhead are the world-class golf, tennis, and dining facilities located at The Club at Diamondhead.

