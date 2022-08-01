Stand with WLOX in supporting Kentucky flooding victims

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - WLOX is raising funds for those affected by devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky in our Appalachia Rises campaign.

Click here to donate to local relief efforts as they assist hundreds of Kentuckians.

As of August 1, 35 people have been found dead and hundreds are still missing in eastern Kentucky’s catastrophic flooding. Governor Andy Beshear says the number one need right now is water.

Beshear said Monday 12,000 people are still without power, down from 24,000 at the peak of flooding. Search and rescue crews are still running into areas difficult to access. Among those missing are young children.

“We have hundreds of millions of dollars of damage, hundreds of people displaced, but we are moving and moving fast,” said Beshear.

Kentucky State Police is responding to the affected areas. State parks, schools, churches and community centers across eastern Kentucky are sheltering Kentuckians displaced by flooding.

Beshear said the first travel trailers to help house people arrived in eastern Kentucky Saturday. There are 14 emergency shelters open, assisting 483 people.

Beshear said Friday morning President Joe Biden ordered federal aid to assist with recovery efforts in 13 eastern Kentucky counties. He said he expects additional counties to be added to the federal declaration for individual assistance.

