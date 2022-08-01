WLOX Careers
Showers linger this evening. More rain likely on Tuesday.

Few showers and storms this evening. More rain likely by Tuesday and Wednesday.
By Taylor Graham
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
It was a rainy Monday for many of us. Some showers will linger this evening, but rain chances will decrease after the sunset. It’s going to stay warm and muggy with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 70s by Tuesday morning.

More showers and storms are likely Tuesday through Thursday. Some of these storms will produce heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. If these storms move slowly, there could be some localized flooding. Thanks to the rain and cloud cover, temperatures will only climb into the mid to upper 80s.

No tropical development is expected in the next five days.

