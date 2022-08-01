WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Number of confirmed Monkeypox cases in Mississippi rises to 3

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state of Mississippi has now confirmed three cases of Monkeypox. The news comes one week after the first case was reported in the state on July 25.

Nearly every state in the country has reported at least one case of Monkeypox, except for Wyoming and Montana, as of August 1.

Health officials say transmission of the virus can occur with close skin-to-skin contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex with an infected person.

“While anyone can get Monkeypox, many of the cases identified in the outbreak in the U.S. and globally have been among men who have sex with men,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said.

The World Health Organization has now asked men at risk of catching Monkeypox to consider reducing their sexual partners “for the moment.”

MSDH says symptoms may start out as a fever, swollen lymph nodes, headache, and muscle aches, followed by a rash that starts out as flat and then advances to pimples or blisters and ulcers on the face, body, and private parts.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday morning, Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd confirmed that the victim was 31-year-old...
Trent Lott Academy teacher identified as victim in fatal Pascagoula crash
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Pandemic EBT funds will go to children who participated in the National School Lunch program or...
Over 460,000 Mississippi children to receive P-EBT benefits this fall
school bus
Gulfport school bus drivers being “retrained” after kindergartner is abandoned at bus stop

Latest News

Photomicrograph revealing numerous Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria, Photo Date: 1977
State epidemiologist provides additional information on rare bacteria found on the coast
Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health
The bill failed in the Senate on a procedural vote.
Failure of veterans health care bill in Senate angers supporters
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
After Biden’s COVID recovery, administration launches new booster push