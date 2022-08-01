NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County NAACP Youth and College Division hosted a “Sunday in the Park” event for families.

The celebration took place at the Martin Luther King Park In Bay St. Louis. The Sunday gathering gave people a chance to stop by booths and learn about different programs in the community.

Organizer Dr. Gregory Barabino said it was important for them to show kids real success stories to motivate them.

“We’ve addressed giving school supplies. We’ve addressed giving notebooks, but I want to address the holistic approach of making kids successful whether it’s mental health, parenting. Whatever those issues are, drug intervention,” Barabino said.

Guest speakers with first-hand experience in education also shared valuable information on topics like the education gap.

Educator, Jasmine Haynes spoke about the importance of literacy.

“My great, great grandfather is also from this area. So, it is really my community and it’s very important for me to reach back to my community and let them know the importance of literacy because it is the foundation for all education and all learning,” Haynes said.

