High energy convocation sets tone for Pascagoula-Gautier School District

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - “Come together.” That’s the theme for the Pascagoula-Gautier School District as more than 1,460 employees, teachers and administrators gathered for their first in-person convocation in three years.

The goal? To have fun and get some positive energy going before everyone gets wrapped up in another school year.

“Yes. The energy, the fun, the excitement our teachers are ready to have,” said first year superintendent Billy Ellzey. “We are so excited to go forward and teach our students, which is our purpose. We want to go into the school year ready to rock and roll because the students need it and deserve it because they’ve been at home, in and out, so it’s time to get to learning and set a new future for them.”

The event was also a tone-setter as they get ready for classes to begin later this week.

“To start out the year with all this energy and enthusiasm and take it back to our schools and welcome our students back on the first day of school Thursday, it’s amazing to start this way,” said Peggy Pylate, District Math Curriculum Specialist. “I started when COVID was happening, so the last two years in the district, so I haven’t been able to participate in events like this, so it’s cool to see everyone smile and come together like this, it really is amazing.”

