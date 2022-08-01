WLOX Careers
Fatal crash in Pascagoula leaves one dead

Authorities are responding to an accident with one fatality at the intersection of River Road and Catalpa Avenue in Pascagoula.
Authorities are responding to an accident with one fatality at the intersection of River Road and Catalpa Avenue in Pascagoula.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to an accident with one fatality at the intersection of River Road and Catalpa Avenue in Pascagoula.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as first responders work to clear the scene.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

