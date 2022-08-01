Fatal crash in Pascagoula leaves one dead

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are responding to an accident with one fatality at the intersection of River Road and Catalpa Avenue in Pascagoula.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as first responders work to clear the scene.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.