WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

7 killed, including 5 kids, in wrong-way crash in Illinois

Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) - Police say seven people are dead after a crash involving a wrong-way vehicle on an interstate in northern Illinois.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. on Interstate 90 in McHenry County, roughly 50 miles from Chicago.

Police say 31-year-old Lauren Dobosz and five children in a Chevrolet van were killed. The children were ages 5 to 13.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Thomas Dobosz, was seriously injured.

Jennifer Fernandez, the 22-year-old driver of an Acura TSX, was also killed in the crash. Police say she was traveling in the wrong direction on westbound I-90 before striking the van.

Both vehicles were “engulfed in flames,” according to police.

It wasn’t immediately known why Fernandez was in the wrong lanes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
Authorities are responding to an accident with one fatality at the intersection of River Road...
Fatal crash in Pascagoula leaves one dead
school bus
Gulfport school bus drivers being “retrained” after kindergartner is abandoned at bus stop
Hendrix is about to start first grade and is looking forward to making new friends, but he’s...
Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

Latest News

Processed chicken is seen in this file photo. The federal government on Monday announced...
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products
The first shipment of grain since the start of the Russian invasion departed the Ukrainian port...
1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa
Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving their country could soon get more help with...
Senate voting on care for veterans exposed to burn pits
Looks like some downpours may arrive before lunch time for parts of South MS today. Click and...
Wesley's Monday Morning First Alert Forecast