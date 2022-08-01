WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

By Brittney Hazelton, Daffney Dawson, Jade Myers and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Three young children’s bodies were recovered from a private pond after they were reported missing in Cass County, Texas.

Officials say 9-year-old Zi’ariel Oliver, 8-year-old Amiyah Hughes and 5-year-old Temari Oliver were reported missing at around 10 p.m. Friday night, KSLA reports.

Multiple agencies responded to the search, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters. The agencies received reports around 2 a.m. Saturday of three young children located in a private pond near Highway 77.

“We located items of clothing around a pond and in a pond. So, we centered the search around that small body of water, and with the use of divers, we were able to recover three victims at approximately 2 a.m. this morning,” Texas Game Warden Shawn Hervey said.

All three juvenile victims’ bodies were recovered from the pond, which is on a neighboring property to their home. The bodies have been sent for autopsies.

Authorities have not confirmed if all three girls are related.

The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

“This is not an everyday occurrence, but it does happen,” Hervey said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith reacted to the president's announced sanctions...
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits
This investigation is currently ongoing.
Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident
school bus
Gulfport school bus drivers being “retrained” after kindergartner is abandoned at bus stop
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County
Michael Oneal Tate Jr, 21, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
Police arrest suspect after Pascagoula shooting

Latest News

Police say the suspect got out of his vehicle during a traffic stop and shot the 24-year-old...
Community reacts after Ind. officer fatally shot during traffic stop
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire
Guest speakers shared valuable information at the event.
NAACP hosts educational event for kids in Bay St. Louis
Authorities are responding to an accident with one fatality at the intersection of River Road...
Fatal crash in Pascagoula leaves one dead