Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident on the Pascagoula River.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident involved a single boat and claimed the life of one woman. Authorities are currently working to notify the family.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

