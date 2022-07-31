Woman killed in Pascagoula River boating accident

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, officials responded to a fatal boating accident on the Pascagoula River.

According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the accident involved a single boat and claimed the life of one woman. Authorities are currently working to notify the family.

This investigation is currently ongoing.

