‘Whisper of Hope’ wildlife rescue event educates people on animals, conservation

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Whisper of Hope wildlife rescue spent Sunday educating people at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum in Gulfport.

The group tries to host the event once a month. Their goal is to expose people to all of the animals that could be inhabiting their back yard and teach them about the importance of conservation.

“It’s hard sometimes to get a big group together,” said Whisper of Hope Director Jamie Pope. “With this, we can have a lot of small groups come through and talk about owls, what they can do to help owls out in the wild. We can explain their ears, eyes, turning their heads. We normally have snakes and turtles and we can talk about how everything is part of our environment. We don’t want to kill of snakes, because we need them. It’s a food web.”

Pope says a donation or volunteering your time goes a long way for these animals.

For more information, you can visit Whisper of Hope’s Facebook page.

