Teachers taking advantage of tax-free holiday

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - While parents were crowding the stores on the last back-to-school, tax-free day, so were the teachers.

And when it comes to teachers, there’s a small business store in Gulfport that is the go-to place as they get ready for their schools to open after the summer break.

Saturday was a good day for Educate and Celebrate, and that means it was a good day for teachers, especially since school supplies were among the items eligible for tax-free status.

“As much as I spend in the classroom, you know, it takes a lot to get a classroom ready,” said Natasha McNair, a teacher at North Gulfport Elementary/Middle School. “So, yeah, it’s a good bit...I get to save more money. You know, teaching, it costs. So, any little bit we can save is very beneficial.”

School supplies were given tax exemption on this holiday for the first time in 2019.

It’s a nice perk for teacher Kalyn Balius.

“It’ll be exciting to save a little bit of money,” said St. Martin North Elementary teacher Kalyn Balius. “Any time I can save and still provide for my children in my classroom is a good thing.”

To do it at a store that caters to her profession is even better.

“It’s great,” Balius said. “It saves on having to order online, having to pay shipping costs, and we can actually see the product in our hand to know what they’re going to look like instead of hoping that they look OK when we get them in the mail.”

Special education teacher Katie Zigler has a long list of items, and she’s paired up with teacher assistant Yvonne Husley to grab and go.

“For my classroom, we need a lot of hands-on, manipulatives...because we are working on fine-motor skills to help our significantly cognitively disabled students,” Zigler said.

That’s been a big cost to her personally.

“Last year, just preparing for the school year, I spent about $1,000 out of my pockets,” she added.

So, any help is appreciated.

“It means the world to be able to come in and stock up on even more without having to come out of our own pocket as much as we normally do,” Zigler said.

Husley would like to see the tax-exempt status be expanded.

“I think that a lot of the school supplies for parents on a regular basis should not be charged tax,” she said. “I’m looking for groceries not being taxed.”

The tax-free holiday ends at midnight Saturday.

