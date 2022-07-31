Families attend back-to-school celebration in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Retrofit nonprofit organization hosted a back-to-school celebration for families at the MLK Park in Bay St. Louis.

Community leaders helped put together an event for children to enjoy before starting school next week. The celebration included music, food, and every kid left home with a backpack filled with school supplies. Volunteer Candace Johnson said this is the first year the organization is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

“This is the first year we are back in the park and the kids are running, playing and jumping. Food, fun, and games,” Johnson said.

A couple months ago, local leaders added a new splashpad to the park. 10-year-old Bryson Jones said the new addition to the park helped him keep cool during summer break.

“We just came here to have fun. It’s hot outside and I just came down here to have fun,” Jones said.

Volunteers also gave away bags filled with toiletries for elderly people.

The organization, The Village, also hosted a 3-on-3 basketball tournament for kids. President, Leo Hawkins said they will continue to host events for kids in the community.

“I have an eleven-year-old son and I want him to grow up in a good community. I want him to have opportunities, so it’s a bit of a selfish thing, but at the same time I’m giving back,” Hawkins said.

The Retrofit organization is hosting a free movie night on August 20th at the MLK Park.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.