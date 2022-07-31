4 teens shot in spray of bullets at Fla. apartment complex

GOULDS, Fla. (WFOR) - Four teens have been hospitalized after being shot at a Florida apartment complex. Residents say the gun violence in their community has to stop.

Four teens were walking just after 5 p.m. Friday alongside Cutler Manor Apartments in Goulds when investigators say they were sprayed with bullets. The victims were two 13-year-olds and two 15-year-olds.

The bullets hit the teens multiple times, and they were all taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. One is in critical but stable condition. The others are listed in stable condition.

So far, no one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how they got away.

Charlie Williams owns the Cool Bear Ice Cream shop across the street and says this isn’t the first time he’s seen shootings happen in this complex.

“We just heard the shots, and a couple of customers got down from the shots being fired over there,” he said. “This is our community, right? We need it to stop.”

Romania Dukes with Mothers Fighting for Justice lost her son to a stray bullet in the complex eight years ago.

“This has to stop. How many more kids have to get shot? How many more kids have to die before you guys get it? Enough is enough. You have to speak up,” she said.

Police are urging anyone with information about who was behind the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

