TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

