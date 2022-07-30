WLOX Careers
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Wrecks on Interstate 10 have blocked all lanes of traffic in Hancock County Saturday afternoon.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked after crashes reported by MDOT near the Diamondhead exit.

Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area.

