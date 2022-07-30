Police arrest suspect after Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Police arrested a Pascagoula man after a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Michael Oneal Tate Jr was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The 21-year-old’s arrest stems from a shooting police responded to Thursday evening near the 1300 block of Skip Avenue.

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim is listed in stable condition.

Officers and investigators processed the scene and interviewed several witnesses to develop the suspect.

The is an active investigation and more arrests are pending. If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Pascagoula Police at 228-762-2211.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.