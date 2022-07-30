WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Pink Boat Parade raises breast cancer awareness, honors survivors

By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Captain Al’s Seafood and Steak teamed up with “Carter’s Champions” for its Pink Boat Parade on Saturday.

The parade is meant to bring awareness to breast cancer in July and honor those who have battled the disease. More than 155 boaters participated in the parade, lining up at Gulfport Lake, cruising through Bayou Bernard and ending at Captain Al’s.

Many say this was a great way to not only bring awareness to cancer, but also to have a great time.

“16 years ago, I was diagnosed with breast cancer, and I had everything, went through everything,” said survivor Laura Unger. “And you’re cancer free. Cancer free.”

“Such a serious cause, and we’ve had so many people affected by it, so everyone getting out together and having a good time, it just makes a world of a difference,” said Pink Boat participant Kate Gutierrez.

A Pink Dress Run will take place at Chandeleur Island Brewing Company during October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All proceeds from the event will go towards breast cancer patients at Memorial Hospital for transportation and any other medical needs.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

school bus
Gulfport school bus drivers being “retrained” after kindergartner is abandoned at bus stop
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wrecks blocking I-10 in Hancock County

Latest News

Young is a retired World War II veteran who served aboard tankers such as a Merchant Mariner in...
WWII veteran honored with plaque, holiday
The parade is meant to bring awareness to breast cancer in July and honor those who have...
Pink Boat Parade raises breast cancer awareness, honors survivors
Hendrix is about to start first grade and is looking forward to making new friends, but he’s...
Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
Hendrix had his biopsy surgery today with the initial study showing a possible stage 4 blue...
First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor