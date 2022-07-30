WLOX Careers
Miss. senators explain why they voted against bill set to boost veterans benefits

Diamondhead Marine Scott Duncan has been following the Veterans Pact Act, which failed to move forward this week.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi’s two U.S. senators want veterans to know they support a bill boosting VA benefits for those exposed to chemicals, but they say a funding mistake needs to be fixed first.

Diamondhead Marine Scott Duncan has been following the Veterans Pact Act, which failed to move forward this week. Duncan said political maneuvering is getting in the way of helping veterans.

“You have veterans that are dying day after day after day that need the help, and we need to get this passed so we can help out a lot of veterans. It’s just inexcusable for it not to pass,” Duncan said. “I honestly think it’s some backdoor politics because the bill originally passed 84-14. Then all of a sudden you have all these Republican senators vote nay, and they want to debate on it. Well it was already resolved June 16. They voted on it. Now they’re backtracking and putting politics in front of the veterans and their families, and that’s not fair.”

We asked Mississippi’s senators to explain what happened.

Sen. Roger Wicker told us Republicans are “fighting to ensure this legislation does not get hijacked by Democrats to spend billions of dollars on Democrat priorities unrelated to veterans benefits,” adding “We owe it to our veterans and their families to cut unrelated spending and get this legislation ready for final passage.”

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith echoed that sentiment in a statement saying in part, she “fully supports the veterans’ benefits offered by the PACT Act” and “is very anxious for the Senate to have a final product that will be the biggest benefit for veterans.”

You can read the full bill HERE.

