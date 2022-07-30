WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Mental Health training offered to barbers by State Department of Health

By Maggie Wade
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Department of Health is reaching out to barbers around Mississippi to cut through some of the stigmas for mental health.

Because the barbershop in black communities is often a safe place for clients to discuss their health concerns and needs, barbers can now get free training in mental health support.

The Jackson Heart Study’s Community Engagement Center is partnering with the Confess Project team to offer the training.

This is a free event that will take place Monday, August 1st, at the Jackson Convention Complex. Interested barbers can attend from 9:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The first 100 barbers to register will receive a $150 gift card.

You can register at the State Department of Health website.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Emergency responders are seen at the scene of an incident in Gatlinburg, Tenn., on Thursday. A...
Woman’s chairlift death in Gatlinburg, Tenn., ruled apparent suicide; state investigation continues
Multiple agencies responded to an explosion in Madison County Friday morning.
‘They were caught up in the fireball’ | Madison Co. fire coordinator details Friday morning explosion
Each year around the time students are getting ready to go back to school, Mississippi has two...
What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday
The city has removed AT&T’s permits to do work in this area of Gulfport.
Residents of Island community react to multiple water main breaks

Latest News

Michael Oneal Tate Jr, 21, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon...
Police arrest suspect after Pascagoula shooting
Hot and humid this weekend
Taylor's Saturday Morning First Alert Forecast
Parents take advantage of School Supply Sales Tax Holiday to do some back to school shopping.
Families take advantage of tax free school supplies
Photomicrograph revealing numerous Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria, Photo Date: 1977
State epidemiologist provides additional information on rare bacteria found on the coast
Hendrix had his biopsy surgery today with the initial study showing a possible stage 4 blue...
First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor