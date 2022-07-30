Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

WLOX Careers
Hendrix is about to start first grade and is looking forward to making new friends, but he’s facing a much bigger challenge than most first graders.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach community is rallying around a first responder family and their six-year-old son facing a potentially life-threatening medical condition.

Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.

“We’ve just been hit hard,” said Amanda Branning, Hendrix’s mother.

Amanda is an officer with the Long Beach Police department, and the Friendly City is stepping up to help this family in need.

A citywide fundraiser is being held Saturday for Hendrix where select businesses will donate a percentage of their sales to Hendrix and his family.

Those businesses include:

  • BagelBees
  • Bankhouse Coffee
  • Cajun Gourmet
  • Coastal Daiquiri
  • Dolce Bakeshop
  • Forget Me Not Florist & Gifts
  • Harbor View Cafe
  • Live Oak Skin & Waxing
  • Long Beach Market & Deli
  • Long Beach Nutrition
  • Mockingbird Lane
  • Oil Plus
  • Radish
  • Simply Jane Clothing Co.
  • Sister Swank Boutique
  • Southern Living Assistance
  • Sunshine Nutrition
  • The Coffee Box - Long Beach
  • What’s Your Stitch

A benefit fish fry was also held on Friday for the family, which was a joint effort between Long Beach and Biloxi police departments since Hendrix’s father Justin works as a Biloxi police officer.

Hendrix had his biopsy surgery on Friday, with the study showing a possible stage 4 blue cell tumor. Right now, the family is staying positive while waiting for the final results.

You can follow along with Hendrix’s journey and learn more about how you can help on Facebook by searching #healingforhendrix.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

