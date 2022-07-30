Happening Saturday: City-wide fundraiser for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - The Long Beach community is rallying around a first responder family and their six-year-old son facing a potentially life-threatening medical condition.

Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.

“We’ve just been hit hard,” said Amanda Branning, Hendrix’s mother.

Amanda is an officer with the Long Beach Police department, and the Friendly City is stepping up to help this family in need.

A citywide fundraiser is being held Saturday for Hendrix where select businesses will donate a percentage of their sales to Hendrix and his family.

Those businesses include:

BagelBees

Bankhouse Coffee

Cajun Gourmet

Coastal Daiquiri

Dolce Bakeshop

Forget Me Not Florist & Gifts

Harbor View Cafe

Live Oak Skin & Waxing

Long Beach Market & Deli

Long Beach Nutrition

Mockingbird Lane

Oil Plus

Radish

Simply Jane Clothing Co.

Sister Swank Boutique

Southern Living Assistance

Sunshine Nutrition

The Coffee Box - Long Beach

What’s Your Stitch

A benefit fish fry was also held on Friday for the family, which was a joint effort between Long Beach and Biloxi police departments since Hendrix’s father Justin works as a Biloxi police officer.

Hendrix had his biopsy surgery on Friday, with the study showing a possible stage 4 blue cell tumor. Right now, the family is staying positive while waiting for the final results.

You can follow along with Hendrix’s journey and learn more about how you can help on Facebook by searching #healingforhendrix.

