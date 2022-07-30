Former NFL star Terrell Buckley brings youth football camp to hometown of Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) -Over at the Pascagoula Soccer Complex Saturday morning, the next generation of future football players were shaping up and had the chance to learn from one of the best in the business.

Pascagoula native, Florida State legend, and Super Bowl champion Terrell Buckley hosted his first-ever youth football camp.

The camp was open for kids aged 5 to 18 and taught them the fundamentals of the game as well as how to become better players and people on and off the field.

For Buckley the chance to come back home and teach the game he loves to the next generation of players was something truly special.

“It’s awesome. I’m reminiscing about when I was doing this as a kid and to be able to come back and do this at the place I was doing it at is priceless,” said Buckley. “It’s one of those things you dream about and now to see it come to reality is rewarding.”

More than one-hundred kids showed up for the camp.

Buckley most recently spent time as the cornerbacks coach at Mississippi State and Ole Miss, and just last week he was named the head coach of the upcoming XFL Orlando team.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.