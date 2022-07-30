WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor

Hendrix had his biopsy surgery today with the initial study showing a possible stage 4 blue cell tumor.
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s known that first responders band together in a time of need, including for each other’s families. Friday, the Biloxi and Long Beach Police Departments did just that, hosting a fish fry benefit for the Branning Family.

Six-year-old Hendrix Branning was recently diagnosed with an aggressive brain tumor that affects his breathing, heart rate and blood pressure.

“It’s sad, very sad. It makes you realize how lucky you are with your family and your kids,” said Long Beach Police Department Chief, Billy Seal.

Branning’s parents serve as officers in the Biloxi and Long Beach police departments.

Biloxi Police Director John Miller said Friday’s event shows how first responders jump to action, not only when the community is in need, but also for their own.

“They’re a great family, they’re a large family. Both of them are great police officers, do a great job, just good people. We know money is going to be a need for them, and we don’t want them to have that need. We’d like to raise as much money as they can so they don’t have to worry about that, and they can concentrate on getting their child well,“ said Miller.

With first responders cooking up more than 170 pounds of shrimp and 350 pounds of fish, they said they’re sure of a sell out.

“The community has a great turn out. You can see the cars lined up back here, going through buying plates. It’s a great feeling to have that much support,” said Miller.

“It’s amazing how much support we get from the community when something like this happens. A lot of times in law enforcement, we only see the bad in people. At times like this, you see how good the community is,” said Seal.

Hendrix had his biopsy surgery on Friday, with the study showing a possible stage 4 blue cell tumor. Right now, the family is staying positive while waiting for the final results.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further...
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67

Latest News

Today on In Their Shoes, we're making something beautiful out of dried flowers with Martha...
In Their Shoes: Fun floral creations with The French Potager
Today on In Their Shoes, we're making something beautiful out of dried flowers with Martha...
In Their Shoes: Fun floral creations with The French Potager
The tenth annual show, titled "Legends" this year, features performers of all ages with the aim...
Gleeful Celebration to raise funds for UMMC pediatric AIDS research
The tenth annual show, titled "Legends" this year, features performers of all ages with the aim...
Gleeful Celebration raises funds for UMMC pediatric AIDS research