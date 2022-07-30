WLOX Careers
Feeling like summer this weekend

Hot and humid this weekend
By Taylor Graham
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s going to be another hot and humid weekend! Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. The heat index will be over 100 at times. A few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible, but not everyone will see rain.

We’ll only cool down into the upper 70s by Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will be very hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Once again, there will be a chance for a few hit or miss showers and storms.

Scattered showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday. Some of these storms could produce heavy rain and frequent lightning. It we get enough rain and cloud cover, temperatures may stay in the upper 80s.

No tropical development is expected over the next five days.

