WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Families take advantage of tax free school supplies

Parents take advantage of School Supply Sales Tax Holiday to do some back to school shopping.
Parents take advantage of School Supply Sales Tax Holiday to do some back to school shopping.(WLOX)
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi 2022 School Supply Sales tax holiday comes in handy as prices increase due to inflation.

The weekend holiday started Friday morning, and families did not miss the opportunity to get some back-to-school shopping done.

Wendy Dillard took a trip down to the coast from North Mississippi. She said she stopped by several stores even though she’s on vacation.

“I guess with buying for two kids, the taxes now going on, you can add something extra with the money that would be applied to the usual school supplies and shopping,” Dillard said.

School essentials such as pencils, crayons, backpacks, clothing, and footwear items less than $100 are completely tax free.

As inflation continues to increase prices, parents say this holiday really helps. Courtney Butler spent her lunch break shopping for her daughter. She said she couldn’t miss the deals.

“Well right now, the way everything is going on and then fraction and everything else. It’s helping out a lot because we can afford to literally buy this whole list. It’s awesome,” Butler said.

The sales tax holiday will continue until midnight Saturday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further...
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67

Latest News

Photomicrograph revealing numerous Burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria, Photo Date: 1977
State epidemiologist provides additional information on rare bacteria found on the coast
Hendrix had his biopsy surgery today with the initial study showing a possible stage 4 blue...
First responders host fish fry for 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
school bus
Gulfport school bus drivers being “retrained” after kindergartner is abandoned at bus stop
Each year around the time students are getting ready to go back to school, Mississippi has two...
What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday