Families take advantage of tax free school supplies

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi 2022 School Supply Sales tax holiday comes in handy as prices increase due to inflation.

The weekend holiday started Friday morning, and families did not miss the opportunity to get some back-to-school shopping done.

Wendy Dillard took a trip down to the coast from North Mississippi. She said she stopped by several stores even though she’s on vacation.

“I guess with buying for two kids, the taxes now going on, you can add something extra with the money that would be applied to the usual school supplies and shopping,” Dillard said.

School essentials such as pencils, crayons, backpacks, clothing, and footwear items less than $100 are completely tax free.

As inflation continues to increase prices, parents say this holiday really helps. Courtney Butler spent her lunch break shopping for her daughter. She said she couldn’t miss the deals.

“Well right now, the way everything is going on and then fraction and everything else. It’s helping out a lot because we can afford to literally buy this whole list. It’s awesome,” Butler said.

The sales tax holiday will continue until midnight Saturday.

