In Their Shoes: Fun floral creations with The French Potager

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Many of us love to save flowers, shells and other mementos from special occasions with the idea that someday we’ll make art from it. But, let’s face it... How many of us actually do that?

Today on “In Their Shoes,” host Jaimee Dorris visits with Martha Whitney Butler, floral designer with The French Potager in downtown Bay St. Louis. She shows us how to make a simple, beautiful summer wreath out of dried flowers- flowers you can buy at her shop, in case you want to make one yourself!

For more information about The French Potager, visit their website or Facebook page.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.