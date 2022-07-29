WLOX Careers
Six people airlifted to hospital after Madison Co. explosion

(WAFB)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - At least six people have been airlifted to the hospital after an oil explosion in Madison County.

The incident happened on Virlilia Road near Jubilee Road at the Salt Water Disposal Site.

Madison County Emergency Management Director Albert Jones III said workers were installing a line to an oil barrel when the explosion occurred.

Authorities have not said exactly what caused the explosion but everyone involved was badly burned.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Multiple first responders are on the scene, including the Gluckstadt Police Department, Mississippi Department of Health, Madison County Emergency Management, and Madison County Sheriff’s Department.

