Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.28 billion Friday, making it the second-largest in the game’s 20-year history and the third-largest of any US lottery game.

“People are excited,” said K&D Convenience Store owner Sonny Trinh. “I had one customer buy $400 worth. You can’t win if you don’t buy.”

The immediate lump-sum cash option is $742.2 million. And even after you pay a significant amount in taxes, you’d still be left with almost half a billion dollars.

Now imagine sharing those winnings with almost 900 co-workers. Still sounds pretty good, right? It could happen for employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

Friday, Scarlet Pearl’s owners bought tickets for every employee, and placed them all into a pool. If any one ticket wins, all the workers will hit the jackpot.

“What it’s done is create a wonderful sense of camaraderie,” said Scarlet Pearl Vice President of Marketing Ben Koff. “We are Scarlet Pearl. We are not just our individual employees. We are the sum of our parts and that is so much greater as a whole.”

The D’Iberville casino is filled with employees focused on their guests winning big. So to have the tables turned is thrilling.

“My reaction was like everyone else, super excited,” said Scarlet Pearl employee Karol Brandt. “We are a family here at Scarlet Pearl. We’re all in it together and so it just resonates that they will buy tickets for all of us. It’s so exciting.”

No doubt both employees and guests will be tuned in Friday night when the winning Mega Millions numbers are read. You can also find them online at https://www.megamillions.com/

The Mega Millions jackpot record was $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018.

The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion -- a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

