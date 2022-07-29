WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Scarlet Pearl buys Mega Millions tickets for every employee

Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900 co-workers. Still...
Imagine sharing the Mega Millions $1.28 Billion jackpot with almost 900 co-workers. Still sounds pretty good, right? It could happen for employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.(KCBD)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated $1.28 billion Friday, making it the second-largest in the game’s 20-year history and the third-largest of any US lottery game.

“People are excited,” said K&D Convenience Store owner Sonny Trinh. “I had one customer buy $400 worth. You can’t win if you don’t buy.”

The immediate lump-sum cash option is $742.2 million. And even after you pay a significant amount in taxes, you’d still be left with almost half a billion dollars.

Now imagine sharing those winnings with almost 900 co-workers. Still sounds pretty good, right? It could happen for employees at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort.

Friday, Scarlet Pearl’s owners bought tickets for every employee, and placed them all into a pool. If any one ticket wins, all the workers will hit the jackpot.

“What it’s done is create a wonderful sense of camaraderie,” said Scarlet Pearl Vice President of Marketing Ben Koff. “We are Scarlet Pearl. We are not just our individual employees. We are the sum of our parts and that is so much greater as a whole.”

The D’Iberville casino is filled with employees focused on their guests winning big. So to have the tables turned is thrilling.

“My reaction was like everyone else, super excited,” said Scarlet Pearl employee Karol Brandt. “We are a family here at Scarlet Pearl. We’re all in it together and so it just resonates that they will buy tickets for all of us. It’s so exciting.”

No doubt both employees and guests will be tuned in Friday night when the winning Mega Millions numbers are read. You can also find them online at https://www.megamillions.com/

The Mega Millions jackpot record was $1.537 billion, won by a single ticket sold in South Carolina in 2018.

The largest jackpot of any US lottery game was $1.586 billion -- a Powerball prize from January 13, 2016, shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further...
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67

Latest News

Each year around the time students are getting ready to go back to school, Mississippi has two...
What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday
Sea oats, sand dunes and fences are in place all over the 26 miles of man made beach in...
Heavier sand experiment aimed at stopping U.S. 90 storm issues
Eric's First Alert Forecast 7.29.22
Hot and humid pattern with hit and miss storms continues into weekend
Hendon tells us more information on sharks in our area.
USM partners with Mississippi Aquarium for 'Shark Week'