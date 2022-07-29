Pass Christian School District opens the doors and the books

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Another school district is back in session.

On Friday, classes began in Pass Christian, which is implementing a modified schedule for the first time. It was a celebration for teachers and administrators.

“The first day is kind of like Christmas in July for us this year since we’re starting on the last day of July,” said Pass Christian School District superintendent Dr. Carla Evers.

It was also a celebration for students and parents like Lauren James and his daughter, Lennix.

“Oh, I’m just excited for my daughter,” he said. “It’s her very first time. So, we planned this for a very long time. She already did the pre-K thing, so she’s kind of used to the building.””

With the first day comes a little confusion.

But once in, they’re all in.

First-grade teacher Lauren Williamson knows how to roll out the welcome mat.

“We are so excited to have new students in the building,” she said. “This is going to be our first normal year in a really long time...We’ve got lots planned for our kids, but more importantly, we can have them together. They are safe and we’re ready to move on and accelerate.”

This is the first day of the district’s modified schedule.

“It’s that day that we set the tone for the entire school year,” Evers said. “And, we want to impress upon our students and our families, first of all, that we love them and we’re excited to see them back at school and that we have high expectations for them.”

Fifth-grade teacher Dr. Freda Dedeaux has been an educator for 38 years.

“It’s always just so heart-warming to see new kids, new faces and them excited about learning and all the teachers are excited,” she said. “They have their new, little supplies and we have our classrooms ready. I just -- I don’t know. It just does something to my heart.”

Under the new schedule, extra days off are built into the fall and for Mardi Gras holiday.

Also built into the school year are intercession days in which students are provided enrichment opportunities or remediation.

