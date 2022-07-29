WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Iowa state park reopens after 3 family members were shot, killed

Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.
Maquoketa Caves State Park in Iowa has reopened after three people were found dead.(KCCI)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (CNN) - A state park in Iowa has reopened after a couple and their daughter were found dead.

The three family members were shot and killed in the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Police said the family’s 9-year-old son was not hurt, with the suspected gunman shooting and killing himself in the incident.

According to officials, the campground area is closed until further notice.

Police have not released information about a possible motive for the deadly shooting as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically...
USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday
Police say the husband of a 70-year-old woman returned home to find she had been mauled to...
Husband finds 70-year-old wife killed by family dog
Keanaw Bradley, 25, is charged with domestic violence – aggravated assault, felony child abuse,...
Mom charged after intentionally running over 6-year-old with car, police say
The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further...
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference. The Justice Department...
DOJ: Russian charged with using US groups to spread propaganda
FILE - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks before Olena Zelenska, the first lady of Ukraine,...
House passes semi-automatic gun ban after 18-year lapse
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
Each year around the time students are getting ready to go back to school, Mississippi has two...
What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday