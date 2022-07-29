Coast woman influences the future of the casino industry

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - “I started in the casino business in 1992 with the Biloxi Belle Casino,” said Coast Dealing Academy owner Deanna Johnson. “I’ve worked at several casinos on the coast since then until I started with Coast Dealing Academy about six years ago.”

Deanna Johnson owns Coast Dealing Academy. She opened Coast Dealing Academy to teach the younger generation and veterans about gaming.

“That is another very positive thing about this aspect of the casino business,” she said. “A lot of service members get out of the service and are looking for a new career. This is something they can do part-time or full-time and it’s really nice to give back to the people who serve us.”

Places like Coast Dealing Academy on Highway 49 in Gulfport continue to train future casino employees. Some of the trainers are local casino veterans. As the industry celebrates its first 30 years in Mississippi, the next wave of dealers studying at the academy are part of the next 30 years. Deanna Johnson is also an instructor. The 30th anniversary of Mississippi’s casino industry is also her 30th anniversary in the business.

“It’s grown so rapidly on the Gulf Coast,” Johnson added. “It has really changed the Gulf Coast to a tourist destination it did not used to be years ago. Biloxi Belle was a paddle boat. They were open for quite a few years and then a lot of the casinos expanded. As the new ones came, they grew and got bigger and bigger. So a small paddle boat just wasn’t big enough for the small population that was coming in.”

Normally, Johnson teaches around 20 students a day. The course lasts for approximately three months.

