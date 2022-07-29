After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #3

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Take One: Up & down practice

With two hours of work on the field, the Saints held their longest practice of this young camp Friday. They did three team periods and a seven-on-seven session. It was decent work, but there were times where the energy lagged. Dennis Allen even noticed it and talked about it after practice. That’s to be expected in training camp, but Friday was the first day it felt like the team needed to be a little more lively.

Saturday is the first practice in front of the fans and should provide a lift to the team.

Take Two: Top Defensive plays

For the second straight day, it felt like the defense got the best of the offense. Cornerback Paulson Adebo had a good day. He opened seven-on-seven with a pass break-up on a comeback route by Marquez Callaway. Adebo had another PBU in the final team period, when he undercut an in-route by Callaway thrown by Winston.

Payton Turner didn’t take long to flash again. On the very first play of team, Turner burst into the backfield to stop Alvin Kamara for a loss.

Kaden Elliss had a tackle for loss during the period as well, while Shy Tuttle blew up Cesar Ruiz to stuff Kamara on the first play of the second team period.

Linebacker Andrew Dowell closed out the period with back-to-back pass break-ups. Dowell also a nice stop on Devine Ozigbo on a run.

Safety Daniel Sorenson broke up a Dalton pass to Nick Vannett on a deep sail route.

Take Three: Top Offensive Plays

While the defense may have won the day, the offense did have their moments.

During that seven-on-seven session local product Kirk Merritt had his best play of this young camp when he caught a pass over the middle from Andy Dalton and took it to the house for a touchdown.

Dai’Jean Dixon, another local product, caught a pass on a dig route during the same period from Ian Book.

The team placed a heavy emphasis on the run game Friday. On Kamara’s second run he was able to break free off the right edge. He got a nice block from Vannett.

Abram Smith had a nice gain on an outside run. Smith is an undrafted player many are high on.

The offensive play of the day came near the end when Dalton hit undrafted rookie tight end Lucas Krull on an over route for a huge gain.

Take Four: Participation Report

The big name missing from Friday’s workout was Taysom Hill. Allen said Hill was hit in the ribs Thursday and will be out a little while. Allen added it had nothing to do with his foot.

Linebacker Pete Werner once again did not practice, while defensive end Marcus Davenport remains on PUP. Both players were off the to the side working out with a trainer. They were joined by tight end Juwan Johnson and Rashid Shaheed. Tanoh Kpassagnon was out for the third straight day as well.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Bryce Thompson both left practice early. Allen said it was heat-related. Tyrann Mathieu was once again out as he deals with his personal family matter.

Take Five: Other Observations

- Landon Young got first team reps at right tackle for most of practice. Ryan Ramczyck didn’t do most of the team drills.

- Safety Marcus Maye was present but did not participate in Friday’s practice.

- When Gardner-Johnson left practice, Bradley Roby moved to nickel during the final team period.

- Running back Tony Jones, Jr. had two bad drops Friday. The second one came on a screen attempt that appeared to be set up for success.

