18-year-old arrested for killing cats in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday, July 25 in Oxford.

The Oxford Police Department took a report related to a video of a man recording himself allegedly killing kittens near an apartment complex on Molly Barr Road.

Oxford police say, Carl Travis Jr., of Grenada, was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

On Tuesday, the Grenada Police Department took Travis Jr. into custody. He was then placed before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing.

Travis Jr. has been issued a $5,000 bond. Additional counts will be presented during the grand jury session in August.

