WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

USM joins the list of Mississippi schools receiving bomb threats Thursday

Students and staff have been given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were called in to six college and community college campuses.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Throughout Thursday morning and afternoon, staff and students were given the “all clear” to return to class after bomb threats were called in to seven university, college and community college campuses in South Mississippi.

The latest school to receive a threat Thursday afternoon was the University of Southern Mississippi. An investigation determined the threat was not credible, and by 4 p.m. police cleared all campuses to continue regular operations.

“Although the threat was false, an investigation is ongoing to identify and prosecute the source of the call,” reads a statement from the USM Office of University Communications.

Seven colleges and universities in Mississippi reported receiving bomb threats Thursday. The impacted schools include:

  • Mississippi State University - Starkville Campus
  • William Carey University (WCU) - Tradition Campus
  • Meridian Community College
  • Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College - Bryant Center at Tradition, Jackson County Campus, and Perkinston Campus
  • University of Southern Mississippi

William Carey President Dr. Ben Burnett said the school’s Tradition Campus wasn’t specifically mentioned in the threat. Rather, it just said a local community college in that area. Both MGCCC and WCU have campuses at Tradition, so the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Biloxi Bomb Squad searched both schools just to be safe.

In Jackson County, the Singing River Health explosive detection K-9 unit responded.

Thursday’s threats across Mississippi come after at least 13 bomb threats were reported in Alabama just one day before. Those threats were aimed at university and college campuses, as well, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. All threats were eventually cleared and students returned safely to class.

Wednesday’s threats targeted the University of South Alabama, University of Alabama Huntsville, Enterprise State, Lurleen B. Wallace, Wallace Community College, Auburn University, Trenholm State, Shelton State, Jefferson State Campus, Northwest-Shoals Community College, Reid State Technical College, and Calhoun Community College.

No suspects have been identified or arrests made concerning any of the threats.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further...
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67
The accident happened on the southbound side of the highway, just north of the traffic light at...
Pedestrian hit, airlifted from Highway 49 crash
Neuro surgeon, Dr. Meglar helped perform life changing surgery on Britney Le.
Neurosurgeon from Merit Health Biloxi saves patient’s eyesight

Latest News

The Biloxi Bomb Squad and Harrison County Sheriff's deputies responded to Mississippi Gulf...
Law enforcement, campuses work quickly to respond to bomb threats
The four George County School District school resource officers already know the lay of the...
“Are we ready?” George County schools prepare for classes, heightened security
Memorial Health System's Dr. Nicholas Conger gives safeguards for people to consider.
Dangerous bacteria found here in the coast
Tickets are available through August 7th.
Behind the scenes: Center Stage's Music of The Night