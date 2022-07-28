WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive

Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips

Involve your child to teach financial responsibility
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Whether it’s a class trip to the museum or a road trip with the team, school trips can be a big added expense for parents, with fees ranging from a few dollars into the thousands.

However, Virginia Credit Union financial expert Cherry Dale said planning ahead will give you time to save.

Dale also said it’s good to have conversations now with both school officials and your kids about what trips are planned this spring and how they will be paid for. 

“I would encourage parents not to just pay for everything but have the conversation about what you are paying and what the expectation is for the youth as well to pay along the way,” Dale said.

She said asking your children to contribute helps to teach them financial responsibility budgeting.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further...
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67
The accident happened on the southbound side of the highway, just north of the traffic light at...
Pedestrian hit, airlifted from Highway 49 crash
Neuro surgeon, Dr. Meglar helped perform life changing surgery on Britney Le.
Neurosurgeon from Merit Health Biloxi saves patient’s eyesight
FILE PHOTO - First responders discovered the girl with a gunshot wound to the head Tuesday...
Police: Boy, 6, fatally shoots sister, 5; parents arrested