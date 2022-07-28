LIVE: Support mounts for unserved arrest warrant to be served in 1950s Emmett Till case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of Emmett Till and their supporters are holding a press conference Thursday at the Leflore County District Attorney’s office where Carolyn Bryant’s arrest warrant was recently found.

The family of Emmet Till, Leflore County residents, Black Lawyers for Justice, other Black organizations and Civil Rights groups across Mississippi are demanding the arrest and prosecution of Carolyn Bryant.

Black Lawyers for Justice President Attorney Malik Shabazz, who is the legal advisor for Ms. Priscilla Sterling, of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation, says, “The battle for justice for the murder of Emmett Till shall not mend until justice is done. Carolyn Bryant is a fugitive from justice. She must be located and apprehended by the authorities if, in fact, Mississippi is any better than it was in 1955.”

