Gleeful Celebration to raise funds for UMMC pediatric AIDS research

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The 10th annual Gleeful Celebration is coming to the Biloxi Little Theater this weekend for its show titled “Legends,” which gives 100% of proceeds to the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Pediatric AIDS Research Program.

The cast’s mantra is “sing until there’s a cure,” embracing the idea that until pediatric AIDS/HIV is cured, the annual show will keep its doors open.

The show consists of performers of all ages, from 5- and 6-year-olds to those who are “young again,” Carolyn Martin, a performer who has been with Gleeful Celebration for years, explained.

“We involve everyone that wants to be a part of it. This is a passion project more than anything, but we’ve just got so much talent,” Martin said. “We have a lot of live music this year, and it’s family-friendly, it’s kid-friendly. It’s just a very positive, uplifting time.”

Dancers, comedians, singers, performers, and live musicians will all take the stage for the cause. This year’s theme of “Legends,” is an ode to iconic artists, themes, choreography, songs, and tall tales that involve cultural legends.

The group has raised more than $60,000 over the past 10 years, and they aim bigger every year, according to Martin. All proceeds from tickets, raffles, and direct donations go straight to the program.

Doors will open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of this weekend. Friday and Saturday’s shows are at 7:30 p.m. at the Biloxi Little Theatre, and Sunday’s show is at 2 p.m. For tickets, head over to the Biloxi Little Theater’s website. You can also make direct donations to the cause here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.