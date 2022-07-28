WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
LawCall
BeLocal
Hurricane Center
School Supply Drive
Advertisement

Burned remains of toddler found; 2 arrested

An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body...
An Oklahoma couple are facing charges after the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near a highway.(Source: KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities are investigating the apparent murder of a toddler, whose burned body was found near an Oklahoma highway.

The child’s remains were found early Wednesday in Seminole after police received a tip reporting a possible child death.

The investigation led authorities to the home of 32-year-old Chad Jennings and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Katherine Penner. The two were arrested and appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Jennings is being held without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse.

Penner is facing accessory to murder charges, as well as desecration of a human corpse.

The medical examiner has not released the victim’s name or confirmed the cause of death.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is assisting Seminole Police in the case.

Copyright 2022 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on the southbound side of the highway, just north of the traffic light at...
Pedestrian hit, airlifted from Highway 49 crash
The off-ramp of Highway 49 south at the Highway 67 interchange will be closed until further...
Officials working road collapse at Hwy 49 and 67
First case of Monkeypox reported in Mississippi
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Mississippi State Department of Health discovers rare bacteria on MS Gulf Coast
Each year around the time students are getting ready to go back to school, Mississippi has two...
What you need to know before shopping on Mississippi’s sales tax holiday

Latest News

As a result of the shooting, an 8-year-old boy was paralyzed from the waist down after a bullet...
Mom of boy, 8, paralyzed in parade shooting speaks
Two former officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights are sentenced to...
2 former officers sentenced to prison in Floyd killing
Benefits for the Branning family are planned in Biloxi and Long Beach.
Healing for Hendrix: 6-year-old diagnosed with brain tumor
He said he wants to make clear that he has an issue with promoting books for children dealing...
Gulfport pastor clarifies thoughts on LGBTQ books in Harrison County public libraries