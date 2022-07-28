WLOX Careers
“Are we ready?” George County schools prepare for classes, heightened security

The four George County School District school resource officers already know the lay of the land at the eight schools they serve.(Bill Snyder)
By Bill Snyder
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - The four George County School District school resource officers already know the lay of the land at the eight schools they serve.

But it never hurts to double check. That’s why they spent the day at L.T. Taylor Intermediate School with Principal Debra Joiner.

“It is definitely a safer feel when they’re here. We’ve always taught that they’re community helpers. That they’re here to help you, and this puts a face to that, and the children really enjoy that,” Joiner said.

Entry and exit ways, locked doors, and who’s in charge of what make up the details of what’s in place.

“Are we ready? Are we ready for school? Are we ready for those, God forbid, things that happen? It does keep you up at night,” said Wade Whitney, district superintendent.

They say the recent incident in Uvalde, Texas made everyone wake up and realize they have to be proactive when it comes to school security.

“It’s always moving up and trying to get better. You make a priority list, and you do what you can with what you have, and you move forward with the rest,” said Caleb Davis, district police chief.

School begins in George County on August 4.

